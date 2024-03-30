Max Allegri has emphasised his high expectations for Moise Kean as the striker prepares to face Lazio for Juventus this weekend.

Kean has faced challenges in finding the back of the net throughout the season, struggling to replicate his previous scoring form.

With Euro 2024 looming in the summer, Kean undoubtedly harbours aspirations of representing the Italian national team. However, achieving this goal hinges on him rediscovering his scoring touch.

The upcoming match against Lazio presents Kean with an opportunity to reignite his goal-scoring prowess. While the task ahead may be daunting, Allegri acknowledges the fundamental role that goals play in a striker’s performance, highlighting the importance of Kean finding his scoring form.

Allegri’s statement underscores the weight of expectations placed on Kean’s shoulders as he strives to deliver for Juventus and reignite his career.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I expect a lot from him, I think he also has the goal of a place in the national team for the European Championship. He had to leave, he stayed, he’s back in shape physically and tomorrow he’ll have a good match. He starts holder.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has had a bad season, and if he dreams of making the Italy squad for Euro 2024, he must begin scoring.

Lazio will make life challenging for him and they are also under a new manager, so they will be out to impress.