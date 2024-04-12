The current focus of discussion surrounding Juventus revolves around the future of Max Allegri, with numerous reports suggesting that he will depart the club at the end of the season.

Allegri has encountered challenges during his second tenure at Juventus, which commenced in 2021, prompting speculation that a change may be in order this summer.

Various managerial candidates have been linked to Allegri’s position at the club, despite Juventus publicly expressing their support for him.

Allegri is widely regarded as one of the most composed managers in the world. He possesses a keen ability to maintain focus on what is within his control, a trait that has contributed to his success throughout his career.

As he prepares his team for the Turin derby this weekend, the gaffer was asked about his future and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“At the moment, we only have to think about achieving the objectives. Between entering or not entering the Champions League, 100 million are at stake. We are all involved to achieve this objective. The club, as always, will decide the best future for Juventus. We must join forces to achieve the objectives goals”.

Juve FC Says

It has been a tough campaign for us, and the last thing we need now is to be distracted by talks about our manager’s future.

We need many wins to finish the season inside the Champions League places.