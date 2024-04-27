Juventus manager Max Allegri insists that he maintains a good relationship with his players, despite the team’s struggles to get results on the pitch.

The Bianconeri are experiencing a poor run of form in the league, but they have secured qualification for the final of the Coppa Italia, which means they still have a chance to win a trophy this season.

When a team underperforms, the manager often gets the blame, and it may be because his players no longer trust his methods.

Allegri was asked if he still has the trust of his players, implying that losing the dressing room could be a reason for a coach’s downfall.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have a great relationship with the boys, they are great professionals and they care about this shirt. We all want to go there together and achieve the goals we have in front of us because it would be wonderful.”

It is important that the players still trust their manager, and that could be the case for Allegri.

However, there is no indication that any of them will protest if the club decides to end his spell on its bench.

This might be a telling sign that they are open to a change of managers.