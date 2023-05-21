Allegri insists his future does not depend on him alone, although he wants to stay

Juventus manager Max Allegri has spoken about his future and maintains he does not know the club’s plans, but he intends to remain in charge next season.

The gaffer has come under serious scrutiny in this campaign as his team struggles for consistency in the league and other competitions.

Their loss to Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday means they will not win any trophy for the second season running.

Most Juve fans are accustomed to seeing their team win trophies every season, so they do not appreciate the club’s trophyless run in the last two campaigns.

There have been calls for the Bianconeri to replace Allegri, who enjoyed patronage from former president Andrea Agnelli.

However, the club remains quiet about his future, and Allegri admits he alone cannot decide it.

He says via Calciomercato:

“I have a two-year contract and I remain 100% in control of my decision, then I can decide for myself and not for others. Evaluations from the company? I am not in the minds of others.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return to the club has been a mistake and we must cut our losses now and bring in a world-class manager like Zinedine Zidane while the Frenchman is still available.

If we trust Allegri for a third season and he fails to deliver a trophy, we will appear very unserious in our bid for success.