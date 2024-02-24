There have been numerous suggestions that Max Allegri needs to make changes to the Juventus system for the team to regain its form in the coming weeks. The current period represents Juventus’s worst run of form since the beginning of the season, with difficulties in securing victories over the past few weeks.

As Juventus faces Frosinone, it becomes crucial for Allegri’s men to return to winning ways. Failure to do so could see them slipping to third place on the league table behind AC Milan, which would be particularly embarrassing considering their prominent position for much of the season.

While there are expectations for Allegri to consider adjustments to the playing personnel or formation, the Bianconeri manager insists that his team does not require significant changes.

Asked if he will play with four at the back, Allegri said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“No also because we always defend at 4 and we don’t have to change anything.”

Juve FC Says

We have been in poor form so that will make almost everyone suggest changes to the manager.

However, Allegri is experienced enough to ignore the noise coming from outside and focus on making decisions that will help his team.

The gaffer will be eager to win the next game because that will take some of the pressure off his players.