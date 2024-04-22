Juventus manager Max Allegri has assured fans that his team understands the challenge they will face in their upcoming game against Lazio.

Juve currently holds a 2-0 advantage from the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final and is eager to secure a spot in the final of the competition.

However, they are facing a Lazio side that defeated them in their last visit to Rome in the league.

In their previous game against Cagliari, Juventus started poorly and found themselves trailing 2-0 at halftime.

Although they managed to salvage a draw with a late comeback, Allegri knows that such performances are not good enough.

Juve’s primary goals remain qualification for the Champions League and winning the Italian Cup.

This means they must eliminate Lazio tomorrow, and the gaffer knows this. He says, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It will be different from Cagliari; we already saw the errors in that match. We’ll find a different team, but we must be good and clear-headed and play with personality when we have the ball.

“The team is motivated, we have a clear target and we need a big effort. It will be a long match, we’ll need to fight and play as a team for 100 minutes or more.

“We must not be fearful. Football always gives you an opportunity. We know what team we’ll face and we have desire to reach the final.”

Juve FC Says

We have to reach the final of the Coppa Italia, and 2-0 advantage we hold is a good score that we can easily defend if we mean business.

However, the best way to feel safe is to try and score another goal in Rome, although that should not come at the expense of defending well.