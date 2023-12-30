Max Allegri insists that Juventus’ upcoming match against AS Roma this weekend is a clash between two clubs with identical objectives.

While some fans view Juve as title contenders, the Bianconeri have consistently emphasised their primary aim of securing a place within the top four. Allegri has maintained a focus on achieving this goal, downplaying the perception that they are solely gunning for the league title.

Despite their official stance, the proximity of Juventus to Inter Milan in the league standings has fueled speculation that they harbour ambitions of winning the title.

AS Roma, on the other hand, is striving to make a return to the Champions League. Having come close to achieving this feat last season with an appearance in the Europa League final, they are now among the contenders for a European spot in the current campaign. The upcoming match against Juve provides them with an opportunity to edge closer to their objective of finishing inside the top four.

Ahead of the pivotal clash, Allegri has emphasised that both clubs share the same overarching goal, highlighting the significance of the encounter in shaping their respective seasons.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“This is a direct clash against a strong team that has the same ambitions as us. They beat Napoli last week, a difficult match, it will be a tough game. I select the young players, but the credit goes to those who believed in them and helped them grow and now there is a nice heritage at Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

We and Roma are two of the top clubs in the country and we must show them respect in this match.

The Giallorossi have been doing well in the top flight this term, and we have to show them a lot of respect.