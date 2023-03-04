Allegri insists Juventus cannot think about Champions League now

Juventus manager Max Allegri does not think they will qualify for the Champions League and remains focused on winning one game at a time.

After losing 15 league points, Juve needs some magic to get close to the Champions League places, but it is not mathematically impossible yet.

The Bianconeri have been in fine form in recent games and are recovering their injured players, so they can be confident they might get into the top four.

However, Allegri wants to avoid thinking about it and believes the best approach is to win one game at a time. The gaffer said via Football Italia:

“The Champions League race is impossible. At the moment, the team have 50 points, on the pitch we’re doing it. Of those in front, one of Inter, Milan, Lazio and Roma will be left out.

“There’s also Atalanta who can get back in, there are 42 points at stake and everything is still to play for. We have to take one step at a time, we cannot look at them because they are far away.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows this is not the time to make points calculation rather we need to do our talking on the pitch more than ever before.

The Bianconeri have done well in recent weeks and we need to keep winning our games as they come.

Beating Roma will boost our confidence even more and it is a result we can achieve if everyone is in their best form.