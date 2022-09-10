Club News

Allegri insists Juventus did well against Paris Saint-Germain

September 10, 2022 - 9:00 pm

Juventus will look to get over their 2-1 loss to PSG in midweek when they face Salernitana tomorrow.

The Bianconeri have had a good season by most accounts, but that defeat on their opening European night will not inspire confidence in the fans.

Ahead of their next game, Max Allegri spoke to the press and the Bianconeri manager insists they had a good game against PSG.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“On the positive side, he left that after the 2-0 we had a good match, with a good reaction. The thing I don’t like is that after the match in Paris, Juventus went to a team that played well and we also passed for nice, we have to go”

Juve FC Says

We were very poor in the first half of that game, and we paid by conceding two goals.

After the interval, our performance improved, and we had a much better show.

We scored our goal in that half. If we had not conceded twice before the break, we could have won or drawn the match.

The game is behind us now, and we need to turn our attention to the matches ahead.

If we can return to form against Salernitana and Benfica next week, fans will have something to be happy about.



1 Comment

  
    Reply Alex September 10, 2022 at 10:13 pm

    Words, words, always just the words.

    • Leave a Reply

