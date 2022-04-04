Allegri insists Juventus did well despite their defeat to Inter Milan

As expected, Max Allegri was very positive in his post-match press conference following Juventus’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri went into the game hopeful of getting all the points, and it would have helped them to topple Inter.

However, the game was a very close one, and both clubs had very little to separate them for much of it.

Eventually, the Nerazzurri had a penalty and converted it, leaving Juve to rue their inability to get a goal in the match.

Even in defeat, the Bianconeri can hold their heads up high in confidence because they played a wonderful game and at other times, they could have had some goals.

Allegri was happy with the performances of his players and said via Football Italia: “I am happy to talk about the performance. It was a good game from my team, we played well, had lots of shots on target, it’s a pity about the defeat.

“It was a good Juventus, this team is improving, we had more vertical passes, found the strikers better and did well on a technical level.”

Juve FC Says

Sometimes even a good performance is not enough to get you a win and that is what happened to Juventus last night.

The Bianconeri remain in the hunt for a place in the top four and that defeat would serve as a wake-up call to the players and they will now look to focus on winning even more games and cementing a UCL spot.