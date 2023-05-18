Allegri insists Juventus has had a good season

Juventus manager Max Allegri insists his team has had a good season despite their inconsistent performance in the league and other competitions.

The Bianconeri are in the semi-final of the Europa League, which is the only competition they can realistically win.

Max Allegri’s men have come a long way from a rocky start to the season and had to navigate through some turbulent waters to reach the level they are now.

This is not the ideal situation they want to find themselves in, but Allegri insists they have had a good season regardless of the obstacles they have had to face.

He said via Calciomercato:

“I think it has been a good season, despite everything that has happened to us. But we are used to it, I have gifted the Monopoly game to the boys. By the end of the season, we will have exhausted all the unexpected events cards, so we have to think this way now…”

Juve FC Says

We have had a good season and winning the Europa League would make it a successful campaign.

Sevilla will be tough opponents, but our players must play as if it is the most important match of their careers and secure a ticket to the final.