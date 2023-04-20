Allegri insists Juventus is not going to Lisbon to defend their 1-0 lead

Juventus will face a tough test today when they face Sporting Club in the Europa League quarterfinal return leg in Lisbon.

The Bianconeri earned a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg against a very impressive Sporting side which has eliminated Arsenal to reach this stage.

They made the Bianconeri work very hard before earning a win in Turin and will use home advantage to make life harder for Max Allegri’s men.

Juve is one of the favourites to win the competition and believes they can earn passage to the semi-finals.

But that does not mean this game in Lisbon will be easy and one big mistake the black and whites can do is to sit back and defend when it starts.

Allegri knows this and insists that would not be their game plan. He said via Calciomercato:

“Unthinkable to play to defend the 1-0, it would be complicated and difficult, it would take a lot of luck. When we have to defend then we will have to do it well, better than the outward journey.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a seasoned manager who knows what it takes to see off important opponents and we expect the gaffer to prepare his team for the game.

Sporting Club has shown they have what it takes to defeat a tough opponent, which should serve as a warning note.

If we respect them and play our game well, we should emerge victorious.