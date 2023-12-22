Juventus is facing challenges in keeping up with Inter Milan at the summit of the Serie A table. Despite the Bianconeri’s efforts to establish themselves as Italy’s top club, their current deficit to Inter Milan makes reclaiming the top spot a daunting task.

Having strategically focused on domestic competitions by avoiding European football this season, Juventus has been able to secure victories in league games. However, with Inter Milan now holding a four-point lead, Juventus may find it challenging to regain the top position.

A feasible scenario for Juventus could involve securing a second-place finish in the standings and potentially clinching victory in the Italian Cup. Considering their initial goal of securing a place within the top four, achieving these milestones would mark a successful season for the Bianconeri.

As the competition intensifies, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was questioned about the possibility of settling for second place in the league while aiming to secure the Coppa Italia.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I don’t settle for anything. We must play and win games because it’s not easy.

“We must get to the end of the Girone d’andata and see how many points we have. The target is the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league will not be an easy fit for us to handle, but we can achieve it, and it is too early to give up.