Juventus manager Max Allegri insists that his team is not overly concerned about where they will finish this campaign and is instead taking it day by day.

Juve is currently in the Serie A title race, and the Bianconeri have been tipped to win the league. They are also considered one of the teams with a chance to win the Coppa Italia by the summer, making it a season full of promise for them.

Despite the optimism surrounding the team, Juventus has emphasised that their primary focus is on securing a place within the Serie A top four by the end of this season. While analysts and some fans believe they have the potential to achieve more, with the team being considered strong enough to win the league, Allegri is cautious and emphasises that they are approaching the season one game at a time.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Ours is a path of growth, we must continue to work without letting our guard down. Important match tomorrow, then the Italian Cup, one step at a time.”

Juve FC Says

We could win the league and the cup at the end of this season, but we have to stay focused one week at a time.

The boys have done well to remain in the title race, but there is more work to do before we can become champions.