Allegri insists Juventus must do this one thing next season

July 22, 2022 - 9:29 am

Max Allegri has admitted Juventus is now expected to win the Serie A title this season.

The Bianconeri ended the last campaign without a trophy, and they have responded by adding some impressive players to their squad in this transfer window.

Paul Pogba has returned to the group, and Angel di Maria joins him as new arrivals.

Their signing means Juve has more quality in their ranks, and they should do better in this campaign than they did in the last one.

Max Allegri’s team will tour the United States in preseason where they will face Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The manager was speaking ahead of their match against Chivas, and he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Juventus, as always, want to achieve every objective.

“This summer has seen some top players arrive: some with experience, some young. Plus, it’s the second season so we are already starting from a good base.

“After a trophyless season, for the first time in 10 years, have a duty to win the Scudetto.”

Juve FC Says

It is great that Allegri knows what we expect from his team after such a poor 2021/2022.

This campaign will only be successful if we finish it with at least one trophy.

We have been used to winning, and it is inconceivable that we will go through two campaigns without winning a title. 

    Reply Lyndall Lourens July 22, 2022 at 10:29 am

    So De Ligt snd Chellini is covered by Pogba and Morata and Dibala is by Di Maria.
    That’s about it

