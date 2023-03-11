Allegri insists Juventus must keep their focus on the pitch

Juventus manager Max Allegri has played down the club’s off-field battles and insists their focus must be on the on-field problems they face.

Juve has been docked 15 league points and is working on an appeal so that it can make the top four.

Although they have had a good season, losing 15 points means they will finish around midtable, which is not what their fans expect.

The gaffer has worked hard to ensure his team keeps winning games and recently insisted that they ignore the noise from outside.

He says via Calciomercato:

“It is neither an obstacle nor a stimulus.We on the field must make the points we need. Winning the championship is difficult, but we are in a position to be able to take a piece of advantage tomorrow. Then I repeat: what happens outside must not interest us”.

