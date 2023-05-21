Allegri insists Juventus must work to finish in second place

Juventus manager Max Allegri insists they need to work hard and secure the second spot on the league table by the end of this season.

The Bianconeri wanted to win the Europa League and the Coppa Italia, but they crashed out of both competitions at the semi-final stage.

The Black and Whites remain keen on ensuring they play in the Champions League next season, even though they risk being kicked out through points deductions.

There are three more games for the black and whites to play before the league season ends and they are now all must-wins for them.

Allegri knows this and admits their goal is to ensure they finish second.

Ahead of their remaining matches of the season, he said via Calciomercato:

“With Empoli, you need a team with the spirit of those who want to have a reaction after the elimination. We have to defend second place, it would have been important given the last two quarters”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows his side has underperformed this season and it will be sad if they miss out on the top four.

Before a potential points deduction comes into full effect, they will want to ensure they have earned as many wins as possible.

This way, when some points are lost, they could cling to a European place on the table.