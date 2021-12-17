Allegri insists Juventus problems are beyond the January transfer window

Juventus hasn’t had the best first half to a season in this campaign, especially in terms of scoring goals.

Although the Bianconeri has some of the best attackers in Italy, goals have been a problem for Max Allegri’s team.

The gaffer can solve that by signing a new striker when the winter transfer window reopens next month, but he says the January transfer window will not solve the club’s problem.

He insists Juve has a good squad that should do better than it is doing now and hints there are some changes that need to be made for the team’s results to improve.

Ahead of their match against Bologna, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It makes no sense to talk about the transfer market now, there are still two games to play. Then the club takes care of it, we talk every day and evaluate.

“But it is not the January transfer market that solves what we have to solve, that is the realization phase.

“We have to work on the players we have, the squad is excellent, we have to improve in some respects, yes.

“In attack we have to be more cynical, we leave the players for too long. open matches and then what happened in Venice can happen, that is to concede a goal on the occasion of the first shot immediately “.

Juve FC Says

It is commendable that Allegri has remained positive despite the poor run of form his team is on.

He has also repeatedly backed his underperforming players.

But he knows at the back of his mind that his team needs to perform better than it is doing now.

The second half of this campaign would be huge and excuses will not be enough if the team cannot take three points from winnable matches.