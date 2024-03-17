Max Allegri insists he is not a worried man despite his team’s draw against Genoa, which stretches their winless run.

Juve is on a downward spiral and could soon be embroiled in the race for the fourth spot in the league.

That would be shocking, considering they were at the top of the league standings just weeks ago.

The Bianconeri are no longer as strong as they were when they were in the mix to become Italy’s champions, and teams no longer worry much about them when they face each other.

Juve has lost the fear factor, and that should worry any manager when your team cannot defeat Genoa at this stage of the season.

However, after their game against the Griffin, Allegri was asked if he was worried, and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Today I am satisfied because I saw character, the team fought, they were involved in the match. The 0-0 is disappointing but this is a step forward towards the end of the season. I’m not worried, but we need to score points.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has to be worried because the team’s performance is now worrying, and it does not seem like things will change for the better soon.

He will lose his job in the summer on current form and they will not go beyond the current stage of the Coppa Italia if they don’t start playing better.