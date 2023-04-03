Allegri insists Juventus still wants a top-four place

Max Allegri has discussed Juventus’ bid to end this season inside the top four as the Bianconeri work hard to get enough points.

Faced with a 15-point deduction, Juve already has their work cut out in terms of what it must do to achieve success this term.

The black and whites have been in fine form and are close to the top four spots despite the deductions.

They have lodged an appeal, but the players are still working on getting as many points as possible.

Speaking about the possibility of making the top four after their win against Verona, Allegri says via Calciomercato:

“We could have done better in the last ten minutes, but the team had a good game of interpretation against a well-organized Verona, which always presses. It was a dirty race, we knew it wasn’t easy because it was the first one we played after the stop.

“Ranking? We must work in the field. Our goal is to get to the top four as points on the pitch”.

Juve FC Says

We have had an exciting season, but overall it is great that we can still make the top four, which should give the boys the motivation they need to succeed.

They will need to be at their very best in the remaining games of the season to end it successfully, but we must take it one game at a time.