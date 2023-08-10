Juventus manager Max Allegri has reiterated his desire to keep Dusan Vlahovic as fans intensify protests against the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

Juventus is discussing a swap deal that would take the Serbian to Chelsea in exchange for Lukaku.

The Belgian striker is considered the ideal frontman for the gaffer’s system and he has already led the line in a Serie A-winning team and could help Juve end their wait for a new trophy.

However, fans do not want the Chelsea man and several pundits are baffled at Juve’s decision to swap a younger striker for Lukaku, who is much older and is heading out of the game already.

Speaking after the Bianconeri senior side defeated the Next Gen team in an intra-club friendly yesterday, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Our ideas are to have Vlahovic as a Juventus centre-forward, together with a number of important strikers, which are the other three. I repeat: there are also economic assessments to make. However, the club must make those. At the moment I don’t think there are any.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is in a tough position and is trying to make the right decision to ensure we do not go three seasons without a trophy.

We may not accept some of the club’s decisions, but we may have to support them and judge them at the end of the season.