Allegri insists Juventus was out of title race before facing Atalanta

Juventus manager, Max Allegri maintains his team is out of the Scudetto title race and should just focus on improving their performances now.

The Bianconeri earned a 1-1 draw against Atalanta last night, thanks to a stunning equaliser from Danilo late in the game.

After adding Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to their squad in January, the Bianconeri have looked resurgent in recent matches.

They have also been tipped to mount a late charge for the Serie A title.

But Allegri has maintained that his side is out of the race even before their game against La Dea.

The draw means they have fallen further behind AC Milan and makes it much harder for them to close the gap now.

Speaking after the fixture, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“It was official before this. There are too many points to claw back from three teams. We just try to improve our performances and we need to make a step forward when we have that final ball to turn a chance into a goal. That’s where we need to do better.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a seasoned manager, and he doesn’t want to put his players under any unnecessary pressure.

We have left it too late to mount a serious title challenge, but there is still a possibility that we could win the Scudetto.

Despite that, Allegri is right to focus on how his side can get better instead of putting more pressure on them by looking to challenge for the title.