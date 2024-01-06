Juventus is set to face Salernitana in Serie A tomorrow, just days after both clubs clashed in the Italian Cup, with Juve emerging victorious with a 6-1 win.

The victory in the cup highlighted the disparity in quality and performance between the two teams, and they now meet again in the league within a short period.

Juve needs to secure a win, especially as they are engaged in a highly competitive title race with Inter Milan, understanding that consistent victories are crucial to their championship aspirations.

On the other hand, Salernitana is fighting to avoid relegation, but with each passing day, the task of surviving in Serie A appears increasingly challenging.

Juve is the next hurdle for Salernitana in the league, and while many anticipate an easy victory for the Bianconeri, Allegri is ensuring that the result of the cup match doesn’t affect his team’s preparation. He expects a tough challenge from Salernitana in this league encounter.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“The pitfalls? There are. Playing in Salerno is never easy. We will find an environment… after Verona’s victory in the championship, they still have many hopes of reaching salvation. In the Italian Cup it was a separate game, tomorrow it will be totally another game.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been in this business for a long time and knows he cannot underestimate opponents, and every game is different from the previous one.

This will help him prepare his team well for whatever Salernitana will throw at them.