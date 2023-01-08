Allegri insists Napoli remain Scudetto favourites

Juventus manager Max Allegri has started the mind games ahead of their game against Napoli.

The Bianconeri have returned to form in recent months and are on a run of eight consecutive league wins with clean sheets.

Napoli is atop the league table and had a ten points lead over Juve before the World Cup break, but the Partenopei will feel the pressure of the title race now as Juve returns to form.

However, Allegri does not want to put his players under pressure and insists Luciano Spaletti’s men are the title favourites.

He said via Calciomercato:

“It will be a beautiful evening. It is always nice to play in Naples and we will find a full stadium. Napoli is the favourite for the Scudetto. We have to confirm what has been done in the last few games.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli has been in top form and they could win the league this season, so they will be worried about our recent run of wins.

They have already lost a league game since the return of football after the world cup break, which is bad news and has closed the gap between them and Juve. They must beat us when we face each other. Otherwise, it will affect their form even further.