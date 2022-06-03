Allegri insists on signing experienced players this summer

Max Allegri inherited a Juventus team that had been signing very young players, with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Merih Demiral in the squad when he was reappointed as the club’s manager.

The 54-year-old is famous for choosing experienced players over younger talents, and he has had to work with the options available to him.

However, this summer offers him the chance to sign more experienced players and Calciomercato claims that is exactly what he intends to do.

Alvaro Morata could leave the club, and one attacker that has been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium is Giacomo Raspadori.

The Sassuolo man has been in great form in Serie A, and several clubs want to sign him.

After landing Manuel Locatelli from the Black and Greens last summer, doing business regarding Raspadori should be easy.

However, the report claims Allegri will sign an experienced player to replace Morata.

The only time Raspadori can join Juve is if the club offloads Moise Kean because both of them are young strikers and will be like for like replacements.

Juve FC Says

Our current team has several young players, and you need experienced heads to win titles.

If we are to challenge for trophies in the next campaign, we should add more experienced players to our current squad.