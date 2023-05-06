Allegri insists personal goals do not matter at this stage of the season

Juventus has entered a pivotal stage of the 2022/2023 campaign and the Black and Whites would be eager to ensure they can end the term well.

They can still win the Europa League and are inside the Serie A top four at the moment.

This means this term could end successfully for them as a club and some players are targeting personal goals. One of them is Paul Pogba.

The midfielder played 20 minutes as Juventus defeated Lecce in their last game and fans are expecting him to start soon.

However, Allegri has played down the importance of Pogba getting more minutes because the most important thing now is for the club to get more wins.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He made good 20 final minutes the other day. Unfortunately, however, for him this season has been cursed, we have reached this point and I must try to exploit it in the best possible way. Now the goal is to enter the top four and arrive in the Europa League final, closed this season next year will be another. Now we have to stay focused on what we have to do, personal goals don’t matter at the moment.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba would be an important player for us next season, but for now, we need to field players who are fit enough and have the right amount of confidence to help the team to win more matches.

The Frenchman does not need to be rushed back because he might aggravate the injury he has now.