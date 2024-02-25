Adrien Rabiot is undoubtedly the most crucial midfielder at Juve, and that is why the Bianconeri are keen for him to extend his contract with them.

Last season marked the Frenchman’s best performance in their colours, leading Juve to extend his deal by a year after failing to convince him to sign a longer-term extension.

Rabiot has maintained excellent form since then and has remained pivotal to Juve’s playing style and their success in this campaign.

Since joining in 2019, Rabiot has become one of the most important figures in the Juve dressing room, and Allegri acknowledges that much more is expected from the Frenchman.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“As for Rabiot, it is normal that he is the driving force of this team on a physical and technical level, so we expect more from him.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key man for us, and even he knows we expect so much more from him.

To his credit, he has been one of our best players recently, but he has to keep shouldering most of the responsibilities of ensuring we get the right results all the time.

It remains unclear if he will remain at the club beyond this campaign, but we want to get the most from him before the end of his contract.