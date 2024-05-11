Juventus manager Max Allegri does not underestimate Salernitana ahead of their match this weekend, even though their opponents have already been relegated.

Juventus wants to secure qualification for the Champions League places as soon as possible, and Salernitana will be their next opponent.

Because the Salerno club has already been relegated, the Bianconeri might be tempted to underestimate them and believe they will win regardless of their performance.

However, Allegri does not want that to be the case, and he is preparing his team to approach the fixture as they would any other opponent.

He insists that Salernitana are an important opponent who must be faced with respect. The Bianconeri gaffer says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The most important match is the closest one. We cannot snub Salernitana, because it would be a lack of respect. Tomorrow is the most important match where we have to win the Champions League. Salernitana is a lively team that did well against Atalanta and against Lazio. We have to be very careful and play a concrete match.”

Juve FC Says

Salernitana may have been relegated already, but they could still spoil our chance of finishing in the Champions League places if we do not take them seriously.

They have nothing to lose and are already preparing for next season, so they could perform better than expected in this game.