Allegri insists that Inter are ‘favourite for the scudetto’ ahead of clash

Max Allegri will lead his Juventus side into his first Derby D’Italia since returning to the helm in Turin, and claims that Inter Milan are the favourites to lift the Serie A title this term.

The Italian boss spoke to the press ahead of this weekend’s big match between the two most recent league champions, with our side able to join the Nerazzurri on 17 points should we win today.

Napoli currently have a 100% record this term with eight straight wins, while AC Milan currently head the table having played one match more than most of the title challengers, but Allegri insists that Inter are the team to beat to the scudetto, and claims today’s fixture will be a ‘decisive match’.

“It will be a beautiful evening, there will be many spectators and a great atmosphere,” Allegri told reporters in his pre-match conference(translated by Juventus.com). “There are many expectations from us, from Inter and from the fans. In my opinion, Inter is still the favourite for the Scudetto: it will be an important test. It won’t be a decisive match, but winning would allow us to extend the positive streak and take a leap forward.”

While it would be silly to discount the Nerazzurri in the title race at present, I’m not sure I agree that they are the team who are most likely to be top of the table come the season’s end, and I may be biased in believing our chances.

Allegri is giving our players that winning feeling, even if we are winning a little ugly at times, but that confidence will come and so will the goals. With a fully fit squad, I have no doubt that we will start to win more convincingly, and will be difficult to stop once we get a full head of steam.

Inter are the champions, and I fully respect that, but without Romelu Lukaku they didn’t just lose their main outlet for goals, but a way of playing, and I think have a lot more to show before I consider them favourites for the division.

Does this Inter team deserve more credit? Is Allegri playing mind games by naming them as favourites?

