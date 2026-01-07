Max Allegri has refused to rule Juventus out of the Scudetto race this season, insisting the Bianconeri still have what it takes to compete now that Luciano Spalletti is in charge. Juventus appointed Spalletti after dismissing Igor Tudor, and the change has brought renewed stability and confidence to the squad.

Despite some inconsistent results, Juventus remain close to the top of the league standings. Their stated objective may currently be a top-four finish, but there is a growing belief that the quality within the squad is sufficient to achieve far more. Many observers feel the Bianconeri possess the depth and experience required to challenge for the title before the campaign comes to an end.

Juventus’ belief strengthened under Spalletti

Spalletti’s arrival has clearly had a positive impact on performances, with the team looking more assured and balanced in recent matches. Juventus have shown improved organisation and belief, which has kept them within touching distance of the leading sides. This has fuelled optimism that they could still mount a serious title push if results continue to improve.

While Napoli and Inter Milan are also firmly in the conversation for the Scudetto, Allegri has made it clear that Juventus should not be discounted. He remains convinced that the Old Lady can still emerge as champions, particularly given the influence Spalletti has already had on the group.

Luciano Spalletti on the sidelines (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Allegri focused despite title talk

Allegri, who is now working hard to win the title for AC Milan and prove Juventus wrong for sacking him, also stressed the importance of realism. Speaking according to Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “It’s a question of numbers: Scudetto odds between 86 and 88. Juve can get 50 points because they’re a strong team, Spalletti’s arrival has improved their performances. Then we have to focus on ourselves. Yesterday’s results confirm that breaking into the top four will be difficult. Yesterday’s results show that it’s complicated: we have to keep our feet on the ground, be very balanced, and approach matches with great seriousness, like the last two. Then the games start 0-0, it’s not like we have any advantage because we’re Milan.”

His comments underline both respect for Juventus’ potential and the competitive nature of the title race. With the margins so fine, consistency and focus could ultimately decide whether Juventus can turn belief into a genuine Scudetto triumph.