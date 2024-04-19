Juventus manager Max Allegri has continued to shift the focus from his future to the pitch, where his team has a few games left to play.

The gaffer is expected to leave the Juve bench at the end of this season, with several reports linking different coaches as his replacement. However, Allegri is refusing to be drawn into these rumours, especially as his team needs him to stay focused on their goals.

Since his return to Turin in 2021, he has failed to improve the team, which has remained trophyless under his management. Nevertheless, he can still win the Italian Cup by the end of this season and wants to concentrate on achieving that while helping the team finish inside the top four.

The Bianconeri gaffer was speaking ahead of their match against Cagliari when he was asked about his future at the club.

He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“At the moment, we need to look at our objective. Now we are working to go to the Champions League and qualify for the Italian Cup final. Once the objectives have been achieved, the club will decide on the strategies for the team’s future.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri seems to understand that his days are numbered in Turin and he does not want to allow that to bother him.