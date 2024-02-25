Max Allegri insists that the most crucial aspect is Juventus securing a victory against Frosinone and earning all three points in their quest to secure a Champions League spot.

Juve had been in a slump in recent weeks, failing to win any of their previous four games before facing Frosinone. This poor run of form resulted in their shift from title contenders to second-place hopefuls within a short span.

Acknowledging the significance of the match, Allegri stressed the importance of not losing to Frosinone. Despite a bright start with an early lead, the game proved to be challenging, and the Bianconeri could have settled for a 2-2 draw if Daniele Rugani had not scored the late winner.

Allegri is delighted his team won, and after the final whistle, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There are also these moments, we just need to work on it and start doing what we did before. At the moment it’s like this and we will try to reverse the trend, just as today it was important to win and because they are three important points for the Champions League race. And above all we remove ourselves from these four games where we only had two points.”

Frosinone were tricky opponents for us to face, and we are lucky to have won the fixture, considering our run of form beforehand.

However, we will have bigger games to play in the coming weeks and have to ensure we win.