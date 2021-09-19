Allegri insists there is still a long way to go in determining who will win Serie A

Massimiliano Allegri insists that Serie A is a long way from being set and there are still no clear favourites.

The Juventus boss has seen his team struggle for form at the start of the season and they face a tough test against Milan today.

Juve is winless in their opening three league matches two of which have been losses.

Meanwhile, Milan has won their opening three league games and have started the campaign as brightly as they did the last one.

The match will be an exciting clash between two of Italy’s biggest clubs and Juve will look to get a win.

The likes of AS Roma, Lazio, Inter Milan and AC Milan have made better starts to the campaign and may have left Juve behind in the race to win the championship.

However, Allegri thinks there is still too much to play for a favourite to have emerged already.

He said in his pre-match press conference as quoted by Calciomercato: “I don’t think there is a team capable of crushing the championship, it’s easy to lose but also to recover points. We must try to recover. Football was invented by the devil.”

Juve’s win against Malmo in midweek will give them a much-needed boost ahead of this game.