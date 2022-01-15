Allegri insists ‘we’ll need to be patient’ to break down Udinese

Max Allegri insists that Udinese will pose a different threat to our recent opposition, and will pose as a difficult opposition defence to break down.

Today’s battle between the two Bianconeri sides will kick-off this evening, and is one which has gone in favour of our strongly in recent seasons.

In fact, Paulo Dybala also has a very favourable solo record against today’s rivals, but the manager doesn’t believe that today’s task will be easy.

The Italian boss believes that we will be up against a team that will setup to defend, and wants us to show calm as we go in search of our goals, claiming the challenge will be different to what we have come up against recently.

“Tomorrow we are up against a physical side that defends well,” Allegri stated during his pre-match press conference (via Juventus.com). “We’ll need to be patient and switched on so we can invert the trend this season against the smaller sides. It will be a completely different match to those against Roma and Inter.”

Today’s opponent will of course be a different type of test, but for some reason, they haven’t been a side that we have struggled with in recent seasons, and our dominance will hopefully shine through despite our injury absences.

I don’t want to disrespect Udine, but I am confident that we will get the right result here despite our inconsistencies of recent seasons, and think our superiority will shine through. No harm in keeping the team calm in case things don’t immediately go our way though of course.

Patrick