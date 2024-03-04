Juventus coach Max Allegri saw some positives from his team’s 1-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli, but laments some crucial episodes.

The Bianconeri fielded a host of youngsters especially in the middle of the park with Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie out of action.

The visitors produced a decent showing at the Maradona Stadium but eventually suffered defeat due to a late spot-kick.

Wojciech Szczesny managed to block Victor Osimhen’s shot, but Giacomo Raspadori stormed into the box, beating the likes of Alex Sandro and Gleison Bremer to the ball to smash it home on the rebound.

Therefore, Allegri was irked by his players’ slow reaction in this particular situation.

“I’m sorry and angry,” said the 56-year-old in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Raspadori and the others took a run and jumped on us. We need to do better. Szczesny saved a poorly taken penalty.

“These are steps for growth. we have a direct clash with Atalanta in which we’ll try to score points.

“This is football. There are moments when things go well, and others less so.

“Tonight, we conceded the opener from a deflected shot. In Verona, they scored the best goal of the season.

“But we must keep working hard. The lads shouldn’t be discouraged. For now, we’re in it and we have to stay in it.”

The Juventus manager urged his players to improve their finishing after wasting a host of glorious opportunities against Napoli.

“Tonight the boys played a good game. We had good opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of.

“These are growth steps that the boys have to make. We need more balance, not to go out of rhythm. But we are second in the standings and we have eleven games still to play to achieve our goal.”

“We took some risks and had clear opportunities. On the other hand, Szczesny didn’t have many saves to make.

“It’s sad to leave empty empty-handed.”