This evening, Juventus and Inter lock horns in a top-of-the-table clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

While this showdown will feature a host of fascinating direct duels between the players all over the pitch, many expect it to unfold as a chess match between the two managers.

This has often been the case whenever Max Allegri and Simone Inzaghi cross paths.

Both managers have come under great scrutiny at some point during the previous campaign, but they managed to overcome the obstacles and have been collecting positive results this term.

Prior to the Derby d’Italia battle, legendary Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi offered his take on the two managers and the match overall.

The 77-year-old claims Allegri might have the upper hand over his younger colleague while advising Inzaghi to play his own game rather than emulating Juventus.

“Let’s start by saying that it is the match between the two teams that have spent the most, and therefore it would be reasonable to expect moments of spectacle,” said Sacchi in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We also add to that the value of the two coaches, Allegri and Simone Inzaghi.

“Allegri is probably at a higher level than his rival. He focuses on defensive compactness, physical strength and counterattacks, relying on the speed of Chiesa or Kean.

“So if Inter decide to defend and counter-attack, they will end up losing. Why? Simply because Juve is superior in this method.

“Therefore the Nerazzurri will have to organize attacks based on attention, aggression and maximum participation of everyone in the maneuver.

“This way they can put Juventus in difficulty and send a strong signal for all other Scudetto rivals.”