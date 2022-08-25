Allegri is banking on his Serbian connection to beat AS Roma

Max Allegri could be without Angel di Maria again when Juve faces AS Roma in Serie A at the weekend.

The Juventus manager has been dealing with an injury crisis at the start of the season, but it is a part of the game and he must still get wins on the board.

Juve struggled in their game against Sampdoria on Monday after losing Di Maria to injury.

Filip Kostic earned his first Bianconeri start in that game, but he wasn’t as influential as he would have liked.

Nevertheless, a report on Tutto Sport claims Allegri will bank on him and Dusan Vlahovic to lead his team to victory against AS Roma.

It claims they have already formed a connection in their national team, so the Bianconeri expect them to form a flourishing partnership in the Juve attack as well.

Juve FC Says

Kostic and Vlahovic must step up and help the team in a time like this.

Injuries and suspension are a part of the game, so this is not the last time they will have to play without their other attacking teammates.

They must find a way to be effective and bring results to the club as a pair with support from the available teammates.