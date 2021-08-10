Allegri is Bernardeschi’s last chance to salvage his Juventus career

Federico Bernardeschi has been one player who struggled in the absence of Massimiliano Allegri.

The returning manager was let go by Juventus in 2019 despite winning five consecutive league titles for the Bianconeri at the time.

They have been under two managers between then and his recent return and Bernardeschi struggled to find a place in the Juve team under both.

The former Fiorentina man won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team and is now looking forward to a new campaign under Allegri.

The Livorno-born boss trusted him during his first stint as Juve’s manager and he is expected to do so again in this campaign.

Il Bianconero says the attacking midfielder is in his last chance saloon at Juve right now and he is one player who needs to take advantage of Allegri’s return.

Juve wants to win the Scudetto in the upcoming season and they will need several of their players to step up from last season’s performance.

Andrea Pirlo played Bernardeschi out of position in a number of matches in the last campaign and he would hope to get chances in his preferred position in the upcoming season.

Allegri is still having a look at his options and hasn’t exactly added many players to his squad this summer.

With more days left before the transfer window closes, some unexpected departures and arrivals could still happen.