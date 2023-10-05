Juventus manager Max Allegri is contemplating a tactical shift for the upcoming Turin derby against Torino this weekend.

Throughout the current season, Allegri has predominantly utilised the 3-5-2 formation, deploying Weston McKennie as a right wing-back. This role was previously held by his fellow American, Timothy Weah, despite McKennie’s primary position being in midfield.

Recent comments from McKennie’s father, urging Allegri to deploy his son in a central midfield role, seem to have resonated with the manager.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Allegri is exploring the possibility of transitioning to a 4-4-2 formation for the derby. This tactical adjustment is under consideration to better accommodate McKennie in a position that aligns with his natural abilities and preferences.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been resurgent in this campaign after nearly leaving the club in the last transfer window.

The American has played many games because of his versatility and he should still get space in the team even if the club changes to a different formation.

However, Allegri must avoid too much tinkering, which could affect our chance of winning the game against Torino and other opponents in the coming weeks.

If McKennie keeps playing well, we expect to hear news of a new contract being offered to him in the coming weeks.