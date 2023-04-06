Allegri is considering benching Vlahovic for Lazio match

Juventus needs goals and Dusan Vlahovic is shy about scoring them at the moment.

The striker remains the club’s main goal outlet and has continued to get playing chances.

However, the goals are not coming even though he scored some for his country during the last international break.

His drought could now see him miss out on a starting place in the club’s next game.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Max Allegri knows the striker is struggling and is thinking of taking the spotlight away from him for some time.

It claims the gaffer could rest Vlahovic and start Arkadiusz Milik instead in their next match against Lazio this weekend.

The Pole has also not scored so many goals and is just returning from an injury, but he could get the nod in the attack against the Biancocelesti.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic probably needs to be away from the spotlight for some time, as there has been too much attention on his form.

The Serbian needs goals and they have to come soon for the sake of his confidence. We will continue to support him until he starts scoring again.

For now, whatever decision the manager makes would be good for his team and we expect him to make the right choices.