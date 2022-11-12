Allegri is demanding maximum effort from all his players for the Lazio game

Juventus will head into the international break knowing they have no more football to play this year.

However, before it, they have to face an impressive Lazio side in Serie A this weekend.

Max Allegri’s men are on a run of five consecutive league wins, but it could be undone by a Lazio side that has won its way to 2nd on the league table.

The beauty of this game is that a Juve win could help them replace Lazio and enter 2023 as the second-best team in the league behind Napoli.

That will be a stunning achievement considering how poor the Bianconeri have been for most of this season.

They didn’t get a day to rest after beating Verona in their last game and a report on Tuttosport says Allegri wants the best from all his players in the game.

He understands some are already thinking about a holiday, while others want to join up with their national team for the WC.

But the gaffer is demanding the very best from his players when they take to the field in the game against Lazio.

Juve FC Says

Beating Lazio is the only result we need from that game because it is the perfect way to end the year.

However, it will not come easily and we must be prepared to work harder than we have done all season if we want to win that game.