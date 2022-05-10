Allegri is facing multiple dilemmas ahead of the Coppa Italia final

Max Allegri wants to win the Coppa Italia in this campaign after his team struggled for much of the season, especially in the league.

Now that they have secured a top four finish, all attention will be turned to winning the Italian Cup.

The final against Inter Milan comes up tomorrow, and Juve has been working hard to ensure they put the best team out.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claims Max Allegri has some important decisions to make, and this has put him in a dilemma on multiple fronts.

The report claims Luca Pellegrini has impressed in training, and he could be picked to start the final ahead of Alex Sandro.

The return of Manuel Locatelli to full fitness means Juve can field a three-man midfield or a two-man midfield.

Allegri is now considering if the Euro 2020 winner will be fit enough to start alongside Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot.

In defence, the Juve gaffer also has to decide if he wants to partner Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, which means he would bench Leonardo Bonucci.

Having a dilemma is usually not a great thing, but this particular one doesn’t seem bad.

When you’re spoilt for choice in terms of which player to field, it means whichever team you eventually settle for, you would have a powerful group on the pitch.

Hopefully, the players chosen to start this game will give their best and win the trophy.