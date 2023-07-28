Juventus manager Max Allegri expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performance following their 4-3 victory on penalties against AC Milan in their recent friendly match, which took place in the early hours of today.

The match against Milan was Juventus’ first friendly game after the scheduled match against Barcelona was cancelled. This cancellation allowed the Black and Whites more time to prepare for the encounter against their rivals.

Even though Milan had already played a game before facing Juventus, Allegri’s team proved to be more than a match for them. The match ended in a 2-2 draw in regular time, leading the game into a penalty shootout, where Juventus emerged as the winner.

The Bianconeri will now continue their preparations for their next fixture against Real Madrid before eventually returning home. Allegri expressed his happiness with his team’s performance, indicating that they are moving in the right direction and making positive progress during their preseason preparations.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Winning always helps, we must have the ambition to do important things. We still need to grow technically and physically, but today went well. We had good training, Milan he already had a match in his legs, the boys behaved well. Last year we finished third on the pitch, there’s a good base, but we’ll have to see how the team will be at the end of the market and work with great desire”.

Juve FC Says

It was good to see the boys in fine form against Milan and this shows the team has been preparing well.

We do not need to get carried away by this victory because it is just a friendly game. Instead, we should focus on working on where we fell short in the fixture.