Allegri is keen to add Premier League star to his squad this summer

Max Allegri enjoyed working with Paul Pogba before he left Juventus for Manchester United in 2016.

The Frenchman has been linked with a return to Turin and it is a transfer that the returning manager endorses.

The midfielder will enter the last year of his current United deal in the summer and it seems very unlikely that he will sign a new one with them.

Several teams want to sign him including PSG and Real Madrid, but Juve will work hard to win the race for his signature.

There have been several reports about how the deal will be structured including an exchange between both clubs that could see Cristiano Ronaldo move the other way.

Calciomercato reports that Allegri has clarified that he wants to add Pogba to his midfield in the coming transfer window.

The report says that signing the World Cup winner is tough considering how much the operation will cost as United insists on around a figure close to 100m euros.

The midfielder will also only join if Juventus manages to get rid of Ronaldo who is their highest earner.

Juve’s midfield was very poor last season and they simply have to bring Pogba back to make things much better.