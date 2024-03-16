Max Allegri appears to be prioritising Juventus’ performance in the current season over concerns about his own future at the club.

The Juventus manager is facing significant pressure to deliver improved results, with speculation swirling about his potential departure.

Despite this pressure, Allegri’s focus remains on ending the season positively, with Juventus aiming to secure success in the Italian Cup. Winning this trophy could potentially alleviate some of the scrutiny on Allegri, although reports are suggesting that even this may not guarantee his continued tenure at the club.

Numerous names, including Antonio Conte, Thiago Motta, and Zinedine Zidane, have been linked with a potential move to Juventus as Allegri’s replacement.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Allegri remains composed and asserts that he is solely focused on fulfilling his responsibilities as Juventus manager.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I believe it is the result of the work done by the club in recent years. Future? I have a year left on my contract, I am very calm. We are and must be focused on this year’s objectives. At the moment we have reached the World Cup, a wonderful adventure because it is a new competition with very great teams and it will be nice. The objectives must be achieved by playing in the Champions League next year. To do this, we must arrive by May 25th.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is taking the right approach towards his future because worrying about it will not change what the club thinks.

The Bianconeri gaffer knows he might get sacked or retained by the end of the term.