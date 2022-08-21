Allegri is not concerned about Juventus injury record

Max Allegri is not worried about Juventus’ injury crisis because it is a part of the game.

The Bianconeri have lost the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria at the start of this campaign and it is affecting their team sheet.

Leonardo Bonucci will travel for their game against Sampdoria, but he is not fit enough to start the match.

Fans are worried that their injury situation is getting worse and they will expect their manager to feel the same way.

However, Allegri is one of the most experienced managers around and the gaffer says it is part of the job.

Football Italia quotes him saying:

“There’s a lot of noise when there is a muscle injury for Juventus.

“Di Maria has had an adductor problem, he will be out for a week, maybe ten days. Or he could be back earlier. I can do nothing for Pogba’s meniscus or McKennie’s shoulder injury.

“Szczesny had an adductor problem which can be solved. Mattia Perin is reliable, but injuries are part of the season.

“I am not worried,” the coach insisted. “We are working with intensity, we played three important games, and the rest of the team feels well. We have to work quietly to improve our shape and take a step at a time.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been a manager long enough to know that injuries are inevitable.

He has won several Serie A titles even when his key players have missed matches, so he would know what to do in a similar crisis.

Hopefully, his key men will return soon to help win trophies before this season finishes.