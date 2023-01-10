Allegri is not interested in coaching outside Serie A

Giovanni Galeone has revealed Max Allegri has had approaches from clubs outside Serie A in the past, but the Juve gaffer wants to remain in the competition.

He returned to the club last season after being let go by the Bianconeri in 2019 as they sought to test a new man for the role.

When Allegri was away from the club, reports continued to link him with a move to Illustrious clubs like Real Madrid and Arsenal, but he remained unattached until Juve returned for his signature.

The ex-Italian player and coach, Galeone, has now revealed the Juve gaffer is not convinced about spending time abroad yet.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’d like to see him in a big foreign club sooner or later. I told him! But he’s not convinced. Three years ago they called me to convince him to go to Paris Saint-Germain, convince him to talk to the president. But Max is like this. He rejected Real Madrid… For consistency: the previous month he had rejected other teams for personal reasons (Chelsea and Arsenal) and therefore could not say yes to Real.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the finest Italian managers and it is normal for other European sides to consider him for their managerial role.

However, it remains unclear why the 55-year-old prefers to stay in the Italian top flight, but the Bianconeri will be happy because if he had taken another offer, they may have struggled to find another manager of his calibre.