Juventus face AC Milan this weekend in one of Serie A’s most anticipated fixtures, and much of the attention will be on Max Allegri. After leaving Juventus in 2024, Allegri returned to management this summer by taking charge of Milan. His storylines add further intrigue to a match that is already rich with history and rivalry.

Allegri knows both clubs well. He spent eight years at Juventus across two separate spells, guiding the team through numerous domestic battles, while also previously serving as Milan’s manager. Now back at San Siro, he has wasted no time in revitalising the Rossoneri, who currently sit at the top of the Serie A table heading into the weekend.

Given the manner of his departure from Juventus, many supporters and pundits might have expected him to approach this game with a sense of vengeance. However, Allegri has made it clear that he holds no grudges and is instead focused solely on the footballing challenge.

Allegri’s Response to Talk of Revenge

Speaking as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Allegri explained: “It’s not a revenge. When I went to Juve, I thanked Milan for the first four years. Before coming back here, I thanked Juve. Tomorrow isn’t a revenge, it will be a good match. Fortunately, I’ll be on the bench; it seemed strange to me the other day after the suspensions I picked up (laughs). We’ll have to play a good match tactically. Defense? We defended well against Napoli, but we could have done better, like in the penalty shootout.”

His remarks reflect a calm and pragmatic approach. Rather than dwelling on the past, Allegri emphasises the importance of tactics and focus, underscoring that preparation and execution will ultimately determine the match’s outcome.

(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

A Manager Focused on the Present

As one of the most experienced coaches in European football, Allegri recognises that sentiment cannot overshadow performance. While some might expect animosity after his sacking by Juventus, he appears to acknowledge that his dismissal was a consequence of the team’s poor results and his own decisions, rather than wrongdoing by the club. This perspective allows him to approach the clash without personal distraction.

For Allegri, the priority is ensuring Milan continues their strong form at the summit of Serie A. For Juventus, it is an opportunity to challenge their former coach and prove they can match a revitalised Milan side. The stage is set for a fascinating encounter, but Allegri has made it clear that his focus remains firmly on the football rather than revenge.