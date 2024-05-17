Juventus took an unusual step by sacking Max Allegri before the end of this season.

The Bianconeri initially intended for Allegri to stay until the end of the campaign and then relieve him of his duties.

Allegri was aware of his impending departure and was eager to secure the Coppa Italia after ensuring the team finished in a Champions League spot.

He managed to lead the team to a 1-0 victory in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta. However, near the end of the game, he was overcome by anger, possibly as a form of relief.

Additionally, Allegri confronted a journalist after the game, and his actions following the Coppa Italia win led Juventus to sack him earlier than planned.

Allegri has now become just the third manager that Juventus has sacked midseason in the last 50 years, according to Football Italia.

The report also notes that Claudio Ranieri (2008/09) and his replacement, Ciro Ferrara (2009/10), were the other two managers Juventus dismissed before the season ended.

Juve FC Says

Because of how good his first spell was at Juventus, Allegri probably deserves a better ending as the manager of the team.

However, the gaffer brought the early dismissal on himself because he knew the club was already looking for a trigger for them to end his spell.