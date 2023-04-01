Allegri is optimistic about April despite all the tough games Juventus faces

Max Allegri’s Juventus faces some very serious tests in April as they bid to end this season with a trophy.

Napoli has run away with the Serie A title, leaving the black and whites with the Coppa Italia and Europa League as two competitions they can win.

In April, they will play league games and matches against Inter Milan in the Italian Cup and Sporting Club in the Europa League.

In the last few months, the Bianconeri have been in good form, but Allegri’s side knows it will take them a lot to stay consistent and keep winning.

The gaffer knows this is a big month and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is very optimistic that his side will win as many games as possible before it ends.

Juve FC Says

April is a big month for us as a club and we expect to see our players perform even better than they have done in the last few months.

Juve has so much to lose at the stage of the term, so everyone that wears black and white must be prepared to deliver for the club when they step on the pitch.

However, we know it will be hard and we expect the gaffer to do several squad rotations between now and the end of the campaign to keep his players fresh for every challenge.